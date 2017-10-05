Syria Goes After the Snakeheads of Terrorism

By

The video in this report is the speech by Dr Bashar Ja’afari, Permanent Representative of the Syrian Arab Republic to the United Nations, in the Sixth Committee, 1st meeting, General Assembly, 72nd session, 2 Oct 2017.

“These snakeheads are arming, financing and supporting the terrorist groups. Syria condemn states which promotes terrorism for hegemonic political aims and thus undermines sovereign states.” ~ Dr Bashar Al Jaafari.

“The unfathomable horror that Syria has been subjected to by terrorist governments and their insane mercenary pawns is a disgrace to humanity and yet Ph.D Bashar Ja’afari conducts himself as a true man of substance and resolve, standing up to evil as a statesman of true merit and a fearless representative of the will and honor within the Syrian people.”

“Having to refer to these animals as moderate rebels for over five years highlights the predicament syria were stuck in and the tight rope it had to walk in fighting these gulf/NATO backed terrorists… God bless Syria and its people and also Russia 🇷🇺 for stepping in”

“Brilliant speech as always! Love his analogy of the ‘genetically modified’ terrorist becoming ‘moderate opposition!”

“I love to hear this man speak. He always speaks with eloquence and intelligence, even through the translator. The world needs more leaders like him.”

Dr Jaafari’s full speech – WATCH:

