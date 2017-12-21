Deconstructing Olivia Solon’s Dim Conspiracy Theory of ‘Russia-backed Bloggers’ Undermining UK FCO White Helmets

By

This week, a Guardian journalist named Olivia Solon, based in San Francisco, was tasked with the job of attacking and slandering any independent journalists who have dared to challenge the Guardian’s own establishment party line on a UK government-funded ‘Syrian NGO’ run out of Turkey and erroneously branded as ‘Syrian Civil Defense’ aka the White Helmets (see links below).

In addition to slandering Vanessa Beeley, Eva Bartlet, Tim Anderson and Patrick Henningsen – all of whom have done extensive field work on the ground in Syria and the Middle East, The Guardian’s ‘technology writer’ Solon is claiming that any journalists or persons on social media who are skeptical of the western government-funded White Helmets are in fact part of an elaborate Russian government-run propaganda operation.

UK Column News co-anchors Brian Gerrish and Mike Robinson deconstruct the Guardian’s latest conspiracy theory – which appears to be a masterclass in journalistic fraud, and one that’s specifically designed to slander and defame dissenting independent voices. Watch:

.

Note that The Guardian and Olivia Solon also claim that the White Helmets are only “volunteers” – a foundational misrepresentation designed to generate sympathy for their employees. One could call this a gross lie when you consider the fact the White Helmets are paid a regular salary (which the Guardian deceptively call a ‘stipend’) which is in fact much higher than the reported national average salary of $100 per month (in reality wages are even lower now due to inflation and devaluation of Syrian pound) in Syria – a fact conveniently left out in the Guardian’s apparent foreign office-led propaganda piece:

“This is the backdrop against which the White Helmets operate – a western-funded Syrian search-and-rescue organisation whose members put their lives at great risk to save civilians, receiving only a monthly stipend of $150.”

Guardian informationists like Solon would never dare mention that the White Helmet’s monthly “stipend” salary is far in excess of the standard salary for a Syrian Army soldier who is lucky to take home $60 – $70 per month. Apparently, the Guardian couldn’t be bothered with this basic level of context, probably deemed to be ‘too complicated.’

To call any of this journalism on The Guardian’s part would be a gross overstatement – and this is but one example of many which are casually glossed over by the establishment media paid “activists” from Solon’s primary source, a UK regime change ‘activist’ organisation called The Syria Campaign who describes itself an “independent” but which is bankrolled by UK-based Syrian oil baron, top Tory Party donor and open advocate for regime change in Syria, Ayman Asfari, CEO of Petrofac Limited, international oil services company. Note that Ashfari is currently under investigation for fraud and corruption…

LEARN MORE ABOUT THE WHITE HELMETS BY READING THE FOLLOWING ARTICLES:

OpEd on The Guardian’s Latest Hit-Piece

WHITE HELMETS: The Guardian Protects UK FCO Destabilisation Project in Syria

Geneva Press Club Event:

“They Dont Care About Us”: The White Helmet True Agenda

BBC and Guardian Whitewash of UK FCO Funding Scandal in Syria

What to Expect From BBC Panorama and Guardian’s Whitewash of UK Gov’t Funding Terrorists in Syria

White Helmets Evidence Presented at Geneva Press Club:

Vanessa Beeley Presents Exposé on White Helmets at Swiss Press Club in Geneva

‘Global Britain’ – UK Funding a Shadow State in Syria

‘Global Britain’ is Financing Terrorism and Bloodshed in Syria and Calling it ‘Aid’

White Helmets – Hollywood Poster Boys:

WHITE HELMETS: State Sanctioned Terrorism and Hollywood Poster Boys for War

21st Century Wire:

New Report Destroys Fabricated Myth of Syria’s ‘White Helmets’

Initial Investigation into White Helmets:

Who are Syria’s White Helmets?

21st Century Wire article on the White Helmets:

Syria’s White Helmets: War by Way of Deception ~ the “Moderate” Executioners

Who Funds the White Helmets?

Secret £1bn UK War Chest Used to Fund the White Helmets and Other ‘Initiatives’

Original investigative report:

The REAL Syria Civil Defence Exposes Fake White Helmets as Terrorist-Linked Imposters

Irish Peace Prize Farce

Tipperary’s White Helmets Peace Prize: A Judas Kiss to the Antiwar Movement and Syria

White Helmets Executions

WHITE HELMETS: Severed Heads of Syrian Arab Army Soldiers Paraded as Trophies

CNN Fabricate News About the White Helmets

A NOBEL LIE: CNN’s Claim That ‘White Helmets Center in Damascus’ Was Hit by a Barrel Bomb

White Helmets Links to Al Nusra

WHITE HELMETS: Hand in Hand with Al Qaeda and Extremist Child Beheaders in Aleppo

Report by Patrick Henningsen

AN INTRODUCTION: Smart Power & The Human Rights Industrial Complex

Open Letter by Vanessa Beeley

White Helmets Campaign for War NOT Peace – Retract RLA & Nobel Peace Prize Nominations

Staged Rescue Videos

(VIDEO) White Helmets: Miraculous ‘Rag Doll Rescue’

White Helmets Oscar Award Farce:

Forget Oscar: Give The White Helmets the Leni Riefenstahl Award for Best War Propaganda Film

Cory Morningstar report:

Investigation into the funding sources of the White Helmets, including Avaaz, Purpose, The Syria Campaign

Open letter to Canadian MPs from Stop the War Hamilton (Canada):

Letter from the Hamilton Coalition to Stop War to the New Democratic Party in Canada ref the White Helmet nomination for the Nobel Peace Prize:

Open letter to Canada’s NDP Leader on Nobel Prize:

Letter to NDP from Prof. John Ryan protesting White Helmet nomination for RLA and Nobel Peace Prize.

READ MORE WHITE HELMETS NEWS AT: 21st Century Wire White Helmets Files

SUPPORT 21WIRE – SUBSCRIBE & BECOME A MEMBER @21WIRE.TV