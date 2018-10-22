Where in the World Are US Carrier Strike Groups? (Map)

By



IMAGE: U.S. Marine stands watch on the bridge wing of the USS San Jacinto (CG 56) as the ship transits the Suez Canal. San Jacinto is deployed as part of the Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group in the U.S. 5th Fleet. (U.S. Navy/Released)

Map Update via SouthFront:

This is the newest update of the ‘U.S. Carrier Strike Groups Locations Map’ exclusive series showing the approximate locations of U.S. Carrier Strike Groups on a weekly basis. SouthFront: Analysis & Intelligence tracks locations of U.S. aircraft carriers using the available open-source information. No classified information was used in production of the map.



Carrier strike group (CSG) is an operational formation of the United States Navy. It is centered on an aircraft carrier and a carrier air wing (CVW) of 65 to 70 aircrafts. It’s composed of roughly 7,500 personnel, an aircraft carrier, at least one cruiser, a destroyer squadron of at least two destroyers and/or frigates. A carrier strike group also, on occasion, includes submarines, attached logistics ships and a supply ship. Carrier strike groups comprise a principal element of U.S. power projection over the world’s oceans.

READ MORE U.S. NEWS AT: 21st Century Wire U.S. Files

SUPPORT 21WIRE – SUBSCRIBE & BECOME A MEMBER @21WIRE.TV