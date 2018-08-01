VIDEO: Syrian Army Spy Behind Enemy Lines in Idlib

By

In this exclusive video released by AMN earlier today, we get an up-close look at the advanced planning that must take place for a pivotal operation – the eventual military incursion into the last fully terrorist-held province, Idlib.

Al Masdar News reports…

BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:00 A.M.) – A Syrian Arab Army (SAA) spy operating in northern Idlib released a video this week via one of the Tiger Forces’ social media pages.

The video was taken inside the Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham stronghold of Harem, which is located in the northern countryside of the Idlib Governorate.

As shown in the short video below, the Syrian Army spy is walking through the Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham stronghold, demonstrating that the government is still working behind enemy lines:

The Syrian government is believed to have many spies operating behind rebel lines, as previous videos have shown these operatives moving throughout the Idlib Governorate.

