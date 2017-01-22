ALEPPO: Vanessa Beeley talks to Al Mayadeen about the White Helmets or “Nusra Front Civil Defence”

By

While in Aleppo, following the SAA and allies, liberation of the East Aleppo districts that had been surviving a brutal Nusra Front [Al Qaeda in Syria] occupation for the last, almost, five years, Vanessa Beeley was interviewed by Dr Zeinab Al-Saffar of Al Mayadeen.

The main subject of the interview was the fraudulent, NATO and Gulf state, multi-million-dollar-funded White Helmets, described by the majority of Syrian civilians escaping East Aleppo, as Nusra Front’s civil defence. Watch ~

***

