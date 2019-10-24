INTERVIEW: Dilyana Gaytandzhieva on US-Serbia Trafficking Arms to ISIS in Yemen

By

This past week, SUNDAY WIRE host Patrick Henningsen spoke at length with Bulgarian investigative journalist Dilyana Gaytandzhieva from Arms Watch, for the latest on brave Serbian whistleblower, Aleksandar Obradovic, who helped to expose his government’s corruption in an arms trafficking scandal, but which ended up revealing an extensive international networking of arms trafficking – with weapons procured by US Dept. of Defense, deals which are often paid for by Saudi Arabia and the US, before ending up in hands of ISIS in Yemen or Syria. The story has cascaded into a national scandal. Listen:

See Dilyana’s full reports at: www.armswatch.com

