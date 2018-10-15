Syria-Israel Border Crossing at Golan Heights Reopens, UN Peacekeepers Return

By



UNDOF forces at Syria’s Golan crossing (Image Source: Mato48)

This week, the Quneitra crossing in Syrian’s Golan Heights has been reopened, signaling the completion of logistical and security preparations at Syria’s key border crossings, including the recent announcement by Jordanian and Syrian officials to reopen their crossing at Nassib.

This signals a boost for Damascus, as the Syrian flag was raised at the Quneitra crossing between, witnessed by a detachment of UN observers and prominent members of Druze community, the predominant population in the area, gathered near the crossing.

The key news here is the crossing between Syria and the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights which can now facilitate UN observers who had fled and were kidnapped four years ago, as well as hit by mortar attacks in 2015 – by Western and Gulf-backed terrorists there. United Nations Disengagement Observer Force (UNDOF) were established in 1974 by Security Council resolution 350 (1974) as part of a long-running armistice agreement between Syria and the illegally occupying Israeli forces.

According to one Israeli military official, the opening of the Golan crossing “re-empowers” the United Nations after being previously routed by ‘rebel’ terrorists.

However, what Israeli officials fail to mention is that Israel itself has been providing arms, money and other material support for terrorists, including al Qaeda affiliates, Al-Nusra Front, fighting in Syria.

During a recent UN ceremony, Israeli UN liaison, Major Nehemia Berki, described the reopening of Golan crossing as, “symbolizes the reinforcement of the 1974 disengagement agreements between the two sides and re-empowers the UN ability to enforce the accords.”

The Golan Heights region borders Israel, Lebanon and Jordan, much of which, 1,150 square kilometres (440 sq mi), was stolen by Israel from Syria after the 1967 Six Day War.

