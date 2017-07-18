SYRIA: US-Backed Ceasefire Denounced by US-Backed Terrorists

By



‘Syrian opposition forces’ fire rockets toward Syrian army positions, Hama, Syria (Photo: Qasioun News Agency. Source: Wikicommons)

One of the most notable outcomes of the recent G20 summit in Hamburg was the announcement of an agreement – following the much-anticipated meeting between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin – to establish a ceasefire in south-western Syria. The agreement established a de-escalation zone in the provinces of Daraa, Quneitra and Sweida, beginning just one week ago on July 9th. However, as with previous ceasefires designed reduce the level of fighting on the ground in Syria, the most belligerent factions on the ground – namely US-backed ‘rebel’ terrorist groups – quickly made it clear that they would not abide by the terms of the agreement.

Although Trump and his supporters were quick to claim the ceasefire as a victory for peace in Syria, informed observers had much reason to be cynical, as previous ceasefires have failed to bring an end to the conflict, which has been going on since at least 2011 and cost hundreds of thousands of Syrian lives. Consequently, there was little reason to believe the agreement would hold, but every reason to believe and that the US would continue its quest to topple the Syrian government.

Indeed, even before the agreement came into effect, 21WIRE republished an editorial stating exactly that: that despite the ceasefire, the pattern of US behavior in similar circumstances was clear, and that its push for regime change would continue. That prediction has been proven to be correct already.

On Sunday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also announced his opposition to the ceasefire deal, on the grounds that it emboldens Iran’s presence in Syria.

Al-Nusra Front terrorists in Idlib province, Syria (Photo: Voice of America. Source: Wikicommons)

By Stephen Lendman



Ceasefire only works if agreed to by all or at least most combatants, especially the most important ones – not the case in Syria.

Fighting continues raging in parts of the country. The latest Russia/US southern Syria Quneitra, Daraa, Sweida ceasefire agreement was short-lived.

According to Fars News, a so-called “Death over Humiliation” alliance between the “Tahrir al-Sham Hay’at (the Levant Liberation Board or the al-Nusra Front) and Free Syrian Army (FSA) terrorist groups” rejected Russia/US agreed on southern Syria ceasefire.

A statement they issued headlined “Death Is Better Than Humiliation – This is our principle that will not leave,” saying:

“This heroic people through the Syrian revolution have sacrificed hundreds of thousands of martyrs, wounded and detainees.”

“The individuals have suffered the most severe kinds of homelessness, displacement and torture…This is only because they want to get their stolen freedom back.”

“The Regime, Russia, and Iran have broken all international laws and legal boundaries. Everyone has witnessed the chemical crime in Khan Sheikhoun and Ghouta, and everyone has learned abut the Sidnaya holocaust, the massacres of Daraa, Aleppo and Homs.”

Fact: All of the above is pure rubbish…

Continue this story at stephenlendman.org

