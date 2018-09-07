SYRIA 180: US Regime Change Plan is Back (It Never Left)

By

In a new report released on Thursday, President Trump ‘does a 180’ on his previous policy against pursuing regime change in Syria – now agreeing to “a new strategy for an indefinitely extended military, diplomatic and economic effort there, according to senior State Department officials.”



Regime change may be back on the table, but in reality it never left with U.S. illegal and permanent occupation of Syria.

While Trump’s prior positions on regime change may have signaled a shift in regime change aspirations, U.S. military actions on the ground in Syria have always aligned with overthrowing the democratically elected Bashar al-Assad and his administration.

For evidence of this you need look no further than the troop build-up and presence in the southeastern part of Syria, specifically near the Iraqi and Jordanian borders in the area of al-Tanf, where a U.S. military base was established (illegally) in 2016 for the stated purpose of countering ISIS and training Syrian opposition groups in their fight against ISIS. However, these ‘moderate rebels’ are not fighting ISIS, instead they are free to run amok across the country whether under direct supervision of U.S. forces or not.

In al-Tanf, the U.S. military has permanently established a 55KM ‘de-confliction zone’ along a stretch of the Baghdad-Damascus highway within the borders of the sovereign country of Syria. U.S. forces operate with impunity here and have strategically positioned themselves to also monitor and beat back, if needed, Iranian-backed forces – essentially playing the role of occupier, judge, jury and executioner on foreign soil in this region.

And what about ISIS? If you believe all the government and corporate media propaganda, then you probably still think that ISIS is entirely a grassroots Islamic ideological movement – with no connection to foreign agencies like the CIA, Britain’s MI6, Turkish (NATO) intelligence, Saudi intelligence, Israeli intelligence, or Pakistan’s ISI. Not only would you still be wrong, but US coalition support for ISIS is an “open dirty secret” that continues to this day:

Right from the beginning, the conflict in Syria was no civil war, but a US-imposed proxy war. In the process, Washington recruited, trained, armed, guided, protected and transported ISIS militias in a ruthless effort to overthrow the Syrian government. — Doug Bell (@realDougBell) September 6, 2018

If you need even further proof of the open-ended and perpetual nature of this occupation in Syria, look no further than today’s reaction by U.S. officials in response to Russia’s warning of pending attack on Syrian militants in the al-Tanf area:

“The United States does not seek to fight the government of Syria or any groups that may be providing it support. However, if attacked, the United States will not hesitate to use necessary and proportionate force to defend US, coalition or partner forces,” a defense official told CNN.

U.S. officials are claiming a ‘right of self-defense’ in Syria as illegal occupiers of the country? This is in direct conflict with sanity and international law.

So for the last time I will make an appeal to sanity and international law: this is exactly why the US must end its illegal occupation of Northeastern #Syria. US position is a CASUS BELLI. Pure and simple. Any questions? https://t.co/itXZ1bOjjm — Patrick Henningsen (@21WIRE) September 7, 2018

Regime change may be back on the table, but in reality it never left. The U.S. must end its illegal and permanent occupation of Syria.

The U.S. position in Syria is a CASUS BELLI. Pure and simple. Any questions?

