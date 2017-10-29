Lest We Forget: ‘Independent’ Mueller is Part of Establishment That Helped Sell Iraq War

By

While the mainstream press can’t wait to find out (or get illegally leaked Grand Jury details) about the next target of ‘Russian Collusion’ investigator and special counsel Robert Mueller, lest we forget that back in February 2003 it was Mueller who helped W. Bush, Dick Cheney and the rest of the neocon establishment sell the Iraq War.

In May of this year, just days after the abrupt firing of FBI Director James Comey, former FBI Director Mueller was appointed special counsel to the investigation. The reception was conspicuously enthusiastic and praised across all mainstream media outlets as well as inside the Washington, D.C. Beltway.

This cogent video analysis by TYT Politics demonstrates that things may not be what they seem. In fact, as the evidence is presented here, far from it:

“Recent history, however, suggests that whenever the political media class appears united in praise for anything….there’s reason for concern.”

WATCH:



