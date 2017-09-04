Syria Eye Witness: 21WIRE’s Patrick Henningsen and Vanessa Beeley On Location

By

It’s been said that, “The first casualty in war is truth.” No other conflict echos this reality more than the war in Syria.

In April 2017, journalists Patrick Henningsen and Vanessa Beeley traveled to Syria for a five week fact-finding and investigative reporting project for 21st Century Wire. This short documentary which aired on Syria TV this week, details their experience and firsthand observations on the ground in Syria. Their testimonies are both striking and insightful, and may come as a shock some people in the west who have relied solely on the corporate mainstream media for their perception of this protracted conflict. Many thanks to Syria TV producer Sinan Saeed and his team for this production and for introducing us to the real life and culture of Damascus. Watch:

.

Also, a special thank to all of 21WIRE.TV donors, subscribers and members for their continued support and for helping to make this documentary, as well as all of our other groundbreaking reporting this year. Together, we’re making a difference.

