SYRIA: The Raqqa “Moonscape” as US Coalition Bombs Civilians and Reduces City to Dust

Stephen Lendman

Global Research

America raped and destroyed Mosul on the phony pretext of combating ISIS and liberating the city. Thousands of civilians were killed. Indiscriminate terror-bombing, including use of banned weapons, massacred them.

Raqqa is being raped and destroyed the same way, civilians killed daily. Satellite images reveal a virtual moonscape, large parts of the city turned to rubble, maybe thousands of corpses buried beneath it – largely civilian men, women and children, victims of us imperial viciousness.

Terror-bombing continues targeting residential areas. Vital infrastructure was destroyed. Western media ignore the carnage and devastation – merciless terror-bombing of civilians on the phony pretext of combating ISIS Washington supports.

Thousands remain trapped in the city. Humanitarian conditions are dire, civilians with virtually no access to essentials to life.

The UN expressed “deep concerns” over what’s happening, failing to denounce US Nuremberg-level high crimes of war and against humanity.

UN humanitarian official Jan Egeland said heavy bombing, shelling and fighting makes escape from the city almost impossible.

“I cannot think of a worse place on earth now than” five Raqqa neighborhoods where 20,000 people struggle to survive, he said, numbers among them dying daily, others enduring horrendous suffering. Russia, Iran and Hezbollah support the country’s sovereign independence and territorial integrity.

The struggle for Syria’s soul continues – no end of conflict in sight as long as Washington wants war, not restoration of peace and stability.

